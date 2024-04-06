LAURENS — The City of Laurens has announced that Bowling for Soup will be this year’s headline performers at its July 3 Freedom Fest concert. This year’s Independence Day celebration promises to be unforgettable, building on the recent attention this event has gained as one of Upstate South Carolina’s favorite holiday events.

Bowling for Soup is known for their catchy tunes and hits like “1985”, the Grammy-nominated “Girl All the Bad Guys Want,” and the theme from the popular Disney cartoon “Phineas and Ferb.” Their smash hit, “1985,” reached No. 5 on Billboard’s Adult Top 40 Chart. The band’s success made them a household name in the pop-punk scene, and their energetic live shows are not to be missed! Bowling for Soup’s performance will mark the second year in a row in which Laurens’ Freedom Fest has featured a chart-topping band.

Freedom Fest, an event which is free and open to the public, offers fun for the whole family. Alongside Bowling for Soup, the event will feature a lineup of live music, delicious food, and activities for all ages. The festivities will begin at 4 p.m. and continue throughout the evening, with a fireworks finale immediately following the conclusion of Bowling for Soup’s concert at 10:30 p.m.

Laurens’ Independence Day celebrations have become a major driver for economic growth, drawing thousands of visitors each year. In 2021, the event welcomed 3,000 attendees. That number grew to approximately 5,000 in 2022. In 2023, data collected by the City of Laurens confirmed that approximately 10,000 people attended the festival – a crowd which, according to the census, outnumbered the entire population of the city. About half of last year’s attendees were residents of Laurens or Clinton. The rest were from across the Upstate and Western North Carolina. With this announcement of another popular headliner band and the growing popularity of Freedom Fest across the region, organizers expect that this year’s crowd will meet or exceed the numbers seen in 2023.

Mayor Nathan Senn expressed enthusiasm, stating, “We’re excited to welcome Bowling for Soup to Freedom Fest this year. Our team has sought out performers who bring something a little different than the events hosted by many of our neighbors, who have topped the charts, and who are fun to watch. I can’t wait to see fans, families, and friends come out to enjoy what I know will be a great Independence Day celebration!”

In addition to Bowling for Soup, the event will feature local musicians who recently performed at the City’s Homegrown Music Festival in February, including Jessica Ticko, Darby Wilcox & Catriona Sturton, and Hard Candy Paranoia.

Of course, no Independence Day celebration would be complete without traditional patriotic music. Laurens’ own Davidson Brass Band, a family of talented musicians who have become a familiar favorite at many city events, will help us all scratch that itch we all feel for the “Stars and Stripes Forever” and the “Star Spangled Banner” in early July! They will also take part in the City’s Salute to Veterans, a special part of the City’s celebrations that has become a moving highlight of the event each year.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available to businesses and organizations across Upstate South Carolina who would like to be featured at this year’s festival. City organizers are encouraged that the goal established by Mayor Senn in 2021, to put Laurens on the map as “the destination” for Independence Day holiday celebrations in South Carolina, is quickly becoming a reality. As this event continues to grow, sponsors have an opportunity to gain widespread exposure for their brand. Those interested in sponsorship opportunities and more information about Freedom Fest, please contact Special Events Coordinator Hunter Holmes.

“We want everyone in Laurens and all who visit to enjoy a fun, safe, and unforgettable Independence Day celebration,” said Mayor Senn. “We welcome you to join us on the night of July 3rd to celebrate the America’s birthday!”