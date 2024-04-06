Jesse Routon, Seventh Grade March 2024 Student of the Month on Left and London Wicker, Sixth Grade March 2024 Student of the Month.

Coach Gilliam (Instructional Assistant) Head Boys’ NMS Basketball Coach and Asst. NMS Football Coach as March 2024 Support Staff of the Month.

March 2024 Teacher of the Month- Dylan Skinner (NMS Athletic Director, Physical Education Teacher, Health Teacher, Character Education Teacher, Varsity Asst. Football Coach (NHS), Varsity Baseball Head Coach (NHS). Special Thank you to Joe Trainor, Stokes Trainor Dealership for his continued support of Newberry Middle School. Coach Skinner was awarded a FREE Oil Change and 27 Point Inspection by Stokes Trainor Dealership Compliments of Joe Trainor and Stokes Trainor Dealership for the Teacher of the Month Recognition.

Coach Gilliam (Instructional Assistant) Head Boys’ NMS Basketball Coach and Asst. NMS Football Coach as March 2024 Support Staff of the Month.

Jesse Routon, Seventh Grade March 2024 Student of the Month on Left and London Wicker, Sixth Grade March 2024 Student of the Month.

Kennedi Trapp, Eighth Grade March 2024 Student of the Month.

Courtesy of Newberry Middle School