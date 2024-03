NEWBERRY — This Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the shop area of the old Gallman High School will be giving away construction materials, tools, shop supplies, doors, tables, cabinets and much more.

Everything is being given away for free, rather than sold, so the school can be ready for renovations.

Gallman High School can be found on 540 Brantley St., Newberry, S.C.