NEWBERRY — Newberry County Council recognized two employees for their years of service to the county during their biweekly meeting on Wednesday, March 20.

Daniel Floyd was recognized for 25 years of service and dedication to Newberry county through law enforcement. Floyd started in 1999 as a dispatcher, before he was made deputy, working in civil processing. He was later promoted to lieutenant in the patrol division. For the last eight years, Floyd has worked at the detention center as a captain.

“So, Daniel runs the detention center and has for almost a decade now. That’s a difficult job, a tough job, with lots of responsibility and liability associated with it,” said County Administrator Jeff Shaker. “So that’s why it’s a pleasure to recognize you for 25 years of service.”

Robert Dennis was recognized for serving Newberry county for 25 years and his retirement from law enforcement. Dennis started with the City of Newberry before moving to the Sheriff’s department, where he was lieutenant of investigations, later being made captain of the division.

“He was subsequently promoted to the position that he just retired from, which was major,” said Shaker. “It’s a pleasure to recognize you for 25 years. I also want to congratulate you for retirement and wish you the best.”

Council approved a proclamation honoring Betty Ruff Reeder’s service to Newberry County. Reeder was born and raised in Newberry. She worked for the school district and as an instructional assistant at Gallman Elementary. Reeder also served on the steward board of the senior choir, gospel choir and was responsible for the youth choir for Miller Chapel Church. She also served on the library board for 30 years.

“Mrs. Reeder is an active member of the community,” said Chairman Johnson. “Newberry County Council proudly recognizes the efforts and positive contributions of Mrs. Betty Ruff Reeder to Newberry County.”

Council wanted to reminded Newberry residents that feedback and responses to the current draft of the nuisance ordinance is still open and will be until April first. Feedback can be given on the county website at https://www.newberrycounty.gov/notices/draft-newberry-county-nuisance-ordinance.