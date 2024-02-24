NEWBERRY —

To celebrate Black History Month, our social studies department participated in a gallery walk, where students have the opportunity to dress up, present writing and artwork representing prominent African-American individuals and society both past and present. Miss Crystal Boyd led this endeavor as social studies department chair/lead for our school. We hosted a bingo night in the cafeteria with prizes for parents, students, faculty and staff in attendance. In addition, our school paid for Chick-fil-A boxes with sandwiches, a cookie, chips and bottle waters for all in attendance. It was truly a great event. Proud of the NMS Tigers.

In addition, Dr. Peggy Barnes Winder, served as a guest speaker on February 16 for students at NMS. Dr. Barnes Winder is a Hall of Fame women’s basketball player and volleyball player at Newberry College and also was the first African-American head coach at the college. She has served for over 30 years as professor at Newberry College. Dr. Barnes Winder, had her jersey retired this past weekend as well. Happy to call her a friend and appreciate her speaking to our students about the importance of hard work, determination, dedication and perseverance.