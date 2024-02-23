NEWBRRY — Today, I am proud to announce my candidacy for the South Carolina House of Representatives, representing the 40thdistrict. It is with great enthusiasm and dedication that I step forward to serve the people of our community and work towards a brighter future for our state.

I have always believed in the power of public service and the positive impact it can have on our lives. As a long-time resident of this district, I have witnessed both the opportunities and challenges that our community faces. Now, more than ever, we need strong and principled leadership to address these issues head-on and shape policies that will benefit all residents.

Over the years, I have gained valuable experience and expertise in business management and financial planning. This has equipped me with the necessary skills to navigate the complex legislative landscape and advocate for the interests of our community. I am committed to being a voice for the people, ensuring that their concerns and aspirations are heard and represented at the state level.

Furthermore, I aim to foster transparency, accountability, and collaboration within our government. I believe in working across party lines to find common ground and deliver meaningful solutions that will improve the lives of our constituents.

For more information, updates, and ways to get involved, please visit Jp Ammons for SC House Dist. 40 on Facebook.