NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Animal Shelter hosted a live fundraiser focused on promoting adoptions and raising money for the shelter animals on Tuesday, December 12. At the end of the first day, the shelter raised over $11,000.

“The cash deposited was close to $13,000,” said the shelter’s Operations Manager Leslie Glass on Friday, December 15. “That is ever changing because people are donating.”

Kris Rotonda, the founder of Jordan’s Way, hosted a three-hour long Facebook Live to raise awareness. At certain milestones, events would be held such as whipped cream in the face (for the dogs to lick), tortilla slaps, pies in the face and dying volunteer member Frank Sligh’s hair pink.

Jordan’s Way advocates for shelter animals and emphasizes the importance of adopting animals from the shelter. The tour to different animal shelters and help fundraise for the animals and find them homes.

“He adopted a dog that had been at the shelter for three years,” explained Glass. “He took the dog home and it died years later and when the dog died, he wanted to start advocating for shelter animals and getting animals out of the shelter.”

Newberry was chosen after it was nominated on Facebook. Jordan’s Way said they look forward to coming back next year. The event showcased all the dogs while they were given whipped cream and has led to one adoption and many calls asking about the other animals.

Glass wanted to thank Jordan’s Way as well as the volunteer network for their help and participation in the event.

“The shelter volunteer network, they’re the ones that mainly help put it on. A lot of money was raised that will go directly to the shelter animals. We’re glad he came and we’re really looking forward to next year.”