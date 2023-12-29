NEWBERRY — The Newberry Opera House (NOH) Foundation is thrilled to “cut the ribbon” on a major component of its Newberry Arts for All (NAFA) program which was a 2022 recipient of a $30,000 donation from the TD Charitable Foundation (TDCF)—the giving arm of TD Bank. The donation was part of the TD Charitable Foundation’s 20th anniversary celebration last year. The funds were used to purchase a 4K projector and screen for the theater which will enhance the educational offerings for the students at Newberry County Schools, the Newberry Community, and beyond.

“This gift from the TD Charitable Foundation is a real gamechanger for us,” said NOH Executive Director Anne Pinckney Smith. “Not only are we going to be able to expand the Opera House’s programming to include lectures and virtual events from all over the world, but this gift increases what we can offer the School District of Newberry County’s students. We cannot thank the TD Charitable Foundation and TD enough for their investment in the Newberry Opera House and the community.”

Newberry Opera House cut the ribbon on this new projector and screen on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, with remarks from representatives of Newberry Opera House and TD Bank, highlighting the collaboration and community impact of this initiative. Following the formal ceremony, guests were invited to enjoy the inaugural screening of “The Polar Express,” showcasing the capabilities of the new technology in delivering an immersive family-friendly cinematic experience.

As part of their 20th anniversary celebration, TD Charitable Foundation selected community organizations from Maine to Florida which would receive special grants that reflected the four drivers of change – Financial Security, Connected Communities, Better Health, and Vibrant Planets – in the TD Ready Commitment, TD’s corporate citizenship platform. Newberry Opera House was selected for the Regional TDCF 20th Anniversary Award under the Connected Communities: Shared Experiences category, by TD leaders from across the Mid-South Metro, which encompasses Delaware to South Carolina.

“I’m so glad that TD was able to bring some ‘surprise and delight’ in support of the incredible work of the Newberry Arts for All program by increasing access to Arts & Cultural activities to underrepresented members of the local community,” said Cynthia Forbes, Sr. Regional Giving Manager for TD’s Mid-South Region.

The Newberry Opera House and its partners are committed to fostering a vibrant community through the arts, and NOH is profoundly grateful to the TD Charitable Foundation for their support in making this vision a reality.

For further information about our programs, events, or how you can support the Newberry Opera House, please contact Anne Pinckney Smith, Executive Director, at 803-276-6264, or Anne@NewberryOperaHouse.com. You can also visit our website and follow us on our social media channels for the latest updates.

Thank you for your continued support of the Newberry Opera House and the arts in our community.