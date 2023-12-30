NEWBERRY — On October 3, 2023, Scott Lambert and Patty Cason opened Lambert’s Arts and Antiques, their first store focusing on selling art, movie memorabilia and antiques.

“We were sitting on the couch Labor Day…and I said ‘You’re [Patty’s] art should really be seen.’ And I’ve always wanted to have a little store, just some old antique things and movie memorabilia and different things,” said Scott Lambert.

The building below them was available, so they called the property manager and signed the lease that day.

“It happened just within 12 or 16 hours, so then we just applied for the business license and everything just kind of fell in place,” said Lambert.

The store was quickly filled with items from Lambert’s collection and Cason’s paintings.

“I’ve collected since 1981, so I had boxes and boxes of things. And I was like ‘Why do I have this in a box? Let’s sell it and let someone else enjoy it,” said Lambert.

The collection includes items like old phones, cameras, radios, movie posters, autographed items and more, all next to paintings of outdoor scenery and animals.

“I paint acrylic, I’m self taught and I’ve been painting for a long time,” Cason said, explaining how painting was a comfort of hers. “I want to be able to focus on that and kind of get away from working all the time.”

Since opening, they’ve sold 72 paintings, five of which were commissioned. Cason said that Newberry has been very supportive of her work and their store.

“They’ll come in and they’ll say ‘It’s nice to be able to go in and see some art that you can afford.’ And that’s my thing, I don’t want it sitting on walls, I want someone else to enjoy it,” Cason said.

The two said their goal was not to make millions, but to run the store and add to the friendliness that Newberry is known for.

“We don’t want to make a million dollars, it’s to just be happy, spread some love and joy and let people know they’re welcome here. And if we sell something along the way, that’s great too,” said Lambert. “We want our shop to be welcoming and inviting for people to come in and purchase things at a decent price and be a return customer and enjoy the experience.”

Lambert’s welcoming store can be found at 1204 Main Street in Newberry, opened Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.