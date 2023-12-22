NEWBERRY — Newberry College has announced the appointment of Kevin Gilliam as its new director of security.

“Kevin brings a wealth of experience and credentials to Newberry College,” said Dr. Carl Wells, associate dean for community building & campus life. “We are thrilled to have him in this crucial role leading our campus security.”

Gilliam has more than 25 years of experience in law enforcement, first through the City of Newberry Police Department, followed by the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy.

“I look forward to getting to know the students, faculty and staff, and working with them to make Newberry College an even better place to learn and thrive,” said Gilliam.

Gilliam holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Francis Marion University.