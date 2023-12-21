Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged the five people listed

below with the following charges related to an ongoing Human Trafficking investigation:

-Rebecca Melanie Perry, 29, on Thursday, December 7, 2023, with Trafficking in Persons, Victim

under 18 years old – 1st Offense.

-Antonio Marquis Nicholson, 32, on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, with 4 counts of Trafficking in

Persons, Victim under 18 years old – 1st Offense.

-Jared H. Pease, 56, on Thursday, November 9, 2023, with 3 counts of Trafficking in Persons,

Victim under 18 years old – 1st Offense.

-Terrell Counts, 32, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, with Trafficking in Persons, Victim under 18

years old – 1st Offense.

-Monesha Tatayana Lapri Gary, 24, on Thursday, May 11, 2023, with 4 counts of Trafficking

in Persons, Victim under 18 years old – 1st Offense.

Details can be found in the attached warrants.

The following agencies continue to assist with this ongoing investigation: Richland

County Sheriff’s Department, Columbia Police Department, West Columbia Police

Department, Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, Horry

County Sheriff’s Office, Myrtle Beach Police Department and Homeland Security

Investigations.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Anyone with information about suspicious behavior or possible illicit activity that could involve

Human Trafficking should contact tips@sled.sc.gov.

If you or someone you know may be a victim of Human Trafficking, survivor resources with the

South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force can be found at www.scag.gov/human-trafficking

and the South Carolina Victim Assistance Network at www.scvan.org.