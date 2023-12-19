NEWBERRY — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified the individual who died in a signal vehicle collision that occurred in the Prosperity area of Newberry County at approximately 7:50 P.M. on December 18, 2023.

According to Coroner Kneece, Mr. David R. Nassef, 60, of Columbia was pronounced at the incident location.

Newberry County Coroner’s Office along with South Carolina Highway Patrol will continue to investigate the incident.

Our condolences go out to the family and friends of Mr. Nassef.