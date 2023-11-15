NEWBERY — The Newberry County and City elections have finalized.

For city elections:

Foster Senn received 911 votes and will be remaining Newberry’s Mayor.

Jackie Holmes received 128 votes and will be remaining as District 5’s City Council member.

Both R Lemont Glasgow and Carlton Kinard were re-elected. They ran unopposed for their districts.

For the county election:

The District Two seat, that was occupied by Mary Arrowood, who resigned earlier this year, is Leon Fulmer, Jr. Since he won the primary in September, he ran unopposed.