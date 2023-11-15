NEWBERRY — The annual Community Christmas Tree Lighting will be taking place this Friday, November 17, from 5 p.m. to 8p.m.

PRT staff, public works and utilities started decorating downtown on Monday in preparation for the tree lighting. The tree arrived on Tuesday and the rest of preparations are expected to be finished on Thursday, November 16.

While preparations are underway, some streets will be temporarily closed and on Friday, starting at 3:00 p.m., the following streets will be closed due to high foot traffic.

Streets to be closed include:

Main Street from College to Nance.

Boyce Street from College to Nance.

Caldwell Street from Harrington to Friend.

McKibben from Harrington to Main.

The tree lighting will include family fun, fake snow, food trucks, arts and crafts at the Newberry Arts Center and more. The lighting officially starts at 6 p.m. with choirs preforming Christmas songs and a countdown to the lighting. Come out and kickoff the holiday season.