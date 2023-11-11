NEWBERRY – The holiday season is almost underway in Newberry! Downtown’s community Christmas tree will arrive in Newberry on Tuesday, November 14. Bridget Carey, city tourism and events manager said this year’s tree, a Fraser Fir, stands at approximately 20-feet tall and weighs approximately 300 pounds.

Each year, Austin Willingham of Willingham and Son’s in Newberry drives a total of six hours to pick up the tree from Avery Farms in North Carolina and deliver it back downtown for the community to enjoy.

Fraser Fir trees are not farmed any farther South due to the climate, which is why the city purchases the tree each year from Avery Farms.

Carey said the city was grateful each year for their partnership with Willingham’s and their willingness to deliver the tree to downtown Newberry.

The arrival of the tree marks the beginning of the holiday season with the city’s annual Main Street Lights event taking place on Friday, November 17.

Parts of Main Street will be closed Friday evening for Main Street Lights including College to Nance Streets, Caldwell from Friend to Harrington Streets, Boyce from College to Nance Streets, and McKibben from Main to Harrington Streets.

These street closures will take place at approximately 3 p.m. on that Friday and remain closed until approximately 8:30 p.m. The event itself will start at 5 p.m. downtown, with the tree lighting occurring around 6 p.m.

This year’s event will once again feature the trackless train and large snow globe features that Carey said were well received last year by the community.

The food truck, Wingz, Thingz and More will be serving baskets of food downtown that evening to include items such as chicken wings, French fries, cheeseburgers, hot dogs and more well as snack items.

New to this year’s event are brightly lit Christmas trees adorning Memorial Park, Carey said.

A full list of donors will once again be listed on the gift tags of the large present boxes in front of the tree at Community Hall.

The snow machines will be back in Memorial Park this year, Carey said and will run for the first time Friday night following the tree lighting.

The Victorian Society will not be downtown singing Christmas carols this year as they had the opportunity to be in Gettysburg at a remembrance weekend, Carey said. However, music will still be featured downtown as part of the event.

The official ceremony begins around 6 p.m. featuring choirs from Boundary Street and Newberry Elementary Schools. The choirs will be positioned on the balcony of Community Hall.

Following the songs, the official countdown to the tree lighting will take place, followed by the singing of “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

By 6:30 p.m., all of the lights should be on downtown and Carey invites visitors to walk around and check everything out. Lights will be on display in Astwood Park and also that evening, The Ritz Theater will be open for a free showing of The Grinch (2018) animated feature at 7:30 p.m. The Newberry Arts Center will also be open during the tree lighting for arts and crafts inside the building. Showing at the Newberry Opera House that weekend is Christmas with Dick Goodwin at 5 p.m. Information on the performance is available on the Opera House website.

What’s special, Carey said, is the great community effort that it takes to host the lights. Annually, local businesses and families champion Newberry’s holiday décor through donations collected. Carey extended a special thank you to the Devette family for their assistance in fundraising efforts this season.

More Christmas Cheer

In addition to the tree lighting on Friday, the Newberry Downtown Development Association hosts a Cookie Walk at 4 p.m., with details listed on their social media pages.

Beginning on Friday with the tree lighting and running every Friday through December through December 22, North Pole Nights will be in Memorial Park from 6-8 p.m. with the snow machines running downtown. The Newberry County Chamber of Commerce will have story time with Mrs. Claus at the Chamber as well as Christmas crafts.

Santa will be in Memorial Park during this time for those that wish to meet him and take a quick photo, Carey said.

Children are also invited to write letters to Santa at home to bring and place in the letters to Santa mailbox that is located in Memorial Park downtown. Santa will be responding to several letters weekly during the month of December. These letters will be featured in The Newberry Observer’s weekly edition. Can’t wait to talk to Santa? Call Newberry’s local radio station, WKDK and leave your message for him anytime this season at 803-638-3262.

Santa’s tours of Newberry will be starting back this year from 5-6 p.m. throughout the holiday season on December 1, 8 and 15. During this time, Santa will be taking a tour of Newberry’s neighborhoods by fire truck. Times, locations and more details on this event can be found at www.newberrychristmas.com under ‘Events.’

The City of Newberry is planning another fun photo contest involving this year’s downtown decorations! The photograph that best captures the magic of downtown Newberry during the holiday season will win a prize! This year’s photo contest will once again be run through a partnership with The Newberry Observer. Visit the City of Newberry on social media following downtown’s tree lighting for all the details.

“Christmas in Newberry is truly a city-wide effort,” Carey said. “We’re thankful for our partnerships with our city departments, the Newberry Opera House, the Newberry Downtown Development Association and others to help downtown look picture-perfect during the holiday season.”