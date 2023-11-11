ABBEVILLE, S.C. — Newberry(6-6, 4-2 region) fell just short in their fourth quarter comeback attempt against Abbeville(11-1, 5-0 region) in the second round of the state playoffs.

The Bulldogs tried to ride the momentum of last week’s first round home playoff win against Saluda, but got off to a slow start in the rainy conditions for the 7:30 p.m. kickoff on Friday at Johnson Stadium. They found themselves trailing 21-7 at halftime.

The Panthers added two more touchdowns in the third quarter and had the Bulldogs’ backs against the wall facing a 35-7 deficit as they headed into the fourth quarter.

Then, things got much worst as Abbeville’s Jha’Louis Haddon scored on a 45-yard touchdown run to extend their lead 41-7 with 9:14 left to go in the game.

The Bulldogs didn’t want to see their season end with a sour taste in their mouth so they begin to storm back. It started off with a 58-yard touchdown pass from Kenton Caldwell.

Now in desperation mode, Newberry recovered an onside kick and were able to get the ball back with good field position. They took advantage of it and scored a rushing touchdown to make it a 41-21 game after the made extra point.

Abbeville were ready in case a second onside kick was attempted. They safely secured the ball with about seven minutes left in the game and attempted to run the clock out.

Newberry’s defense made a stand and were able to get their offense the ball back. The offense then handle business and scored a rushing touchdown after a long touchdown drive.

The Bulldogs somehow were able to still keep some late game playoff magic going and recovered another pooch kick to get their offense another opportunity. Unfortunately, they couldn’t find the endzone and time expired as they saw their season come to an end.

“We had a couple plays on special teams late in the ball game that really helped us get back into it. We were able to recover two pooch kicks and our offense took advantage, but for most of night it was a struggle for our offense,” said Bulldogs’ head coach Cedrick Jeter. “I told the guys though after the game to hold their heads up high because they fought to the very end. We have a bright future here at Newberry and got some really good players returning next season. Jarod, Jamel, Kenton and majority of our talent will be back and we got something we can build on here.”

In addition to praising his young talent, Jeter also thanked his seniors for their dedication and hard work over the last four years.

“I told the seniors that stuck with us ‘thank you.’ I’m hoping guys like Noah Mills, Cole Hutchinson, Careem Gibson and our other seniors who gave so much to this program, get a chance to play at the next level,” said Jeter. “We still got some work to do. It starts in the classroom and we got to get in the weight room. Tonight was a physical game and we have to be able to match it, especially in these playoff situations.”

Newberry scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter but it was not enough to overcome their huge deficit. This will be the second consecutive season the Bulldogs lose in the second round of the playoffs, but also the second year that they were the only team in Newberry County to win a playoff game.

