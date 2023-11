NEWBERRY — Founders Federal Credit Union held their grand opening on Thursday, November 2.

The building, found on 1729 Main Street, used to be a pharmacy, a Pharaoh’s Pizza and a number of other uses before being converted to the first bank to open in Newberry in recent years.

There were four $250 gift cards and a single $500 gift card that those in attendance were given the opportunity to sign up for at the door.