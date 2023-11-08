NEWBERRY — Georgia Mae Suber dedicated many years of service and work to recognize veterans who bravely served and gave life and limb to protect America.

Through the American Legion, where she served for more than 50 years, Suber dedicated herself to volunteering and giving her time and service so that veterans knew they were not forgotten. She held free gift shops, organized Memorial Day services and much more to be sure local veterans were honored. In the year 2000, at the age of 78, she organized the first Veterans Day Parade for Newberry County and continued to work for several years to be sure the parade continued before relinquishing the responsibility.

Suber had an undying love for the flag, the red, white and blue, the stars and stripes, had a special place in her heart. Probably because she understood the sacrifice of the many men and women who served and serve in the military. Perhaps because of the nights she stayed awake as her brother, her son, her daughter and many friends served. Perhaps because she knew firsthand the pain of neighbors and friends who laid awake and prayed for the safe return of their loved ones as they served and fought to keep that flag flying free. She was always teaching how the flag should be displayed and how it should be properly handled and cared for and respected.

She had a tremendous respect and love for wounded warriors and she was recognized for her many hundreds of hours of outstanding volunteer work at the Veteran Hospital in Columbia.

She was named Angel in Action by the National Headquarters of the American Legion in 2004 at the age of 82.