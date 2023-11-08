NEWBERRY – For the second year, Newberry has been selected as a location for the Spartan Race event. While the bulk of set-up and events will take place on the Johnson Family Farm, there will be some race routes and obstacles that will bring racers through Lynch’s Woods Park (LWP), as the two properties are adjoined.

Beginning November 13, 2023, the inner gates for the gravel road that loops around the perimeter of the park will be closed (no vehicular traffic). Additionally, the main gate will be closed beginning November 17, 2023, and all gates will remain closed through November 21, 2023. However, most trails will remain open to visitors during that week.

• November 13-16, 2023: Inner gates on gravel road closed (vehicular access to picnic shelter area will remain open as well as access to all trails).

• November 17-21, 2023: Main gate and inner gates closed (only hiking and biking trails are open, park is closed to vehicular and equestrian traffic; parking is available behind the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office).

During these dates, Newberry County Parks and Recreation asks that park visitors avoid areas where Spartan obstacles are being constructed or have been constructed.

“Our amazing community provided such a welcoming and hospitable environment for the Spartan Race in 2022 that the event will be returning with added events. Portions of the race routes will utilize Lynch’s Woods Park, which will require some gate closures to allow for the events, but the closures will have minimal impact on the trails, and we encourage our visitors to continue to visit the park and cheer on the Spartan participants,” said Jessie Long, director of Newberry County Parks and Recreation. “The Spartan events are known around the globe, so to be selected as a race site is an honor and privilege.”

The Spartan Race will take place in Newberry on November 18-19, 2023. On Saturday, November 18, there will be a Beast 21K with 30 obstacles and an Ultra 50K with 60 obstacles. On Sunday, November 19, there will be a Sprint 5K with 20 obstacles and a Super 10K with 25 obstacles.

There will also be something for children (4-14) with Kids Races taking place on both days. These races will range in distance from .5-2 miles; these courses will present smaller versions of obstacles.

Spectators can gain access ($20) to the festival area full of local and national sponsors, food trucks, festival challenges, and more at the Johnson Family Farm (7556 Hwy 219, Newberry).

For more information on the Spartan South Carolina race weekend, visit Spartan.com or visit the Newberry County Parks and Recreation website at https://www.newberrycounty.gov/departments/recreation/outdoor-recreation