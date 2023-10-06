NEWBERRY — The Lions Club of Newberry presented a check Sept. 28 to Newberry College, benefiting the nursing and health sciences programs and the Newberry Medical Center on the college campus.

The club’s $10,000 contribution was part of its ongoing philanthropic efforts in the community.

“We sold some of the property the Lions Club owned and we’ve been able to distribute these funds to various charities,” said Pete Simpson, treasurer of the Lions Club of Newberry. “We wanted to give back as much to the community as we could, and we feel like this is a worthy project and can be used for future endeavors as student nurses progress in their studies.”

“I want to thank the Lions Club for their generous donation,” said Bill Nash, chief development officer at Newberry College. “This is going to help our students and enrich their experience at Newberry in nursing and the health sciences. We are deeply grateful to the Lions Club and others in the community for their continued support.”

The college cut the ribbon on the Darby Nursing & Health Science Center on Aug. 24. The 11,000-square-foot facility at 1910 College St. is the state-of-the-art home of the college’s growing health care programs. Adjoined to the center will be a 1,200-square-foot community clinic operated by Newberry County Memorial Hospital. The clinic will hold a grand opening later this fall.

“The support of our community partners makes lifesaving work possible,” said Dr. Jerry Alewine, dean of nursing & health sciences. “These funds will go toward innovative equipment and techniques that will make a difference in the lives of our students, and also of their future patients.”

Lions Club International is a global leader in community and humanitarian service, with more than 48,000 clubs and 1.4 million Lions around the world. The Newberry club has been active since 1928.