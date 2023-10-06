COUMBIA — Blair, an unincorporated community of about 1,500 people in Fairfield County, will benefit from improved power grid resilience and reliability through a grant central electric power cooperative has obtained from the U.S. Department of energy.

The grant, funded by the 2021 infrastructure investment and jobs act, will help central electric and its partners purchase and install five vanadium flow batteries capable of discharging 700kw to 3.6mw of electricity for up to 20 hours.

These batteries will help fulfill the Blair community’s power needs, especially during extended power outages. Central electric and the local cooperative that serves Blair and Newberry electric will be able to rely on the batteries to keep the power on in Blair while line crews assess and address those outages.

This capability is especially important in rural communities that rely on electricity to power critical infrastructure, including water pumps, medical facilities and communication systems.

“We are excited to help bring cutting-edge, long-duration energy storage technology to rural South Carolina,” Central Electric CEO, Rob Hochstetler said. “Electricity is essential in todays day and age. This project will help reduce outage times and keep the power on for our members.”

“Newberry electric cooperative is proud to have been chosen for the battery storage program partnering with our power supplier,” Central Electric, Newberry Electric CEO Keith Avery said. “This project exemplifies Newberry electrics commitment to resiliency and reliability for its members.”

Central Electric worked with the national renewables cooperatives organization to obtain the grant. Blair is one of five rural communities from the Midwest to the East Coast to receive grants through the NRCO.

The exact grant amount will be negotiated with the department of energy in the coming months. It will come from a $350 million pot of money available from the Federal Agency’s Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations.

“These battery projects put rural America which is often last to benefit from new technologies at the forefront of new opportunities in the energy transition,” Said Mike Keyser, CEO of NRCO. “This is about co-ops bringing innovation to rural America that provides new economic opportunities while also enhancing grid resilience and charting a path to a cleaner energy future.”

Central Electric and NRCO will work with the Blair community to ensure local residents have a voice in the project.

The department of energy will monitor the Blair project as it studies the effectiveness of similar battery programs. The batteries will be supplied by Invinity Energy Systems, a global leader in the production of vanadium flow batteries with high efficiencies and long lifespans.