NEWBERRY — The historic Black Grove Ranch has recently opened it’s new event spot, The Venue.

The Venue features a 5,000 square foot pavilion and, patio and barn that’s ready to host a number of events from holiday parties and special gatherings to corporate events and weddings.

Black Grove Ranch can he found on Highway 76 where the black bull statue can be found. For more information, go to the ranch’s website at https://www.thevenueatblackgrove.com.