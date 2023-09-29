NEWBERRY — Welcome to fall, folks! While the weather may be changing, the purpose and goals of the Newberry County Young Professionals organization does not. Over the past year we have been working to rebuild our membership and strengthen our community outreach in hopes to get back to where we were pre-pandemic. We are getting there one day at a time.

Under the direction of our fearless Board of Directors, we have been able to host many events on a monthly basis. The most recent being our Third Annual Disc Golf Tournament sponsored by Robbie Kopp at Thrivent Financial and our beloved hometown coffee shop, Genesis Hub. This event helps us keep up and maintain our two Free Little Pantries by collecting donations to keep these pantries stocked. We had a wonderful turn out from the community whether they played in the tournament or came by to cheer on our participants.

We will be hosting a dinner on October 24. Stay tuned to our social media channels for more information on this event as well as a fun new event happening in November and our annual holiday party which will take place on Friday, December 1st. We hope to see you all there. Our events are open to anyone 21-40 who live, work and/or play in Newberry County.

One final pitch to our community. If you are interested in engaging your local Young Professionals, we are looking for Board members for our 2024 calendar year. The Board position lasts for 2 years with low effort, high impact expectations including attending 1 hour meetings (virtually or in-person) and heading up at least one social event or helping organize one of our philanthropy programs. If you’re interested, please contact us at newberrycountyyp@gmail.com.

Have a wonderful fall! We can’t wait to see you all soon!