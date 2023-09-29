NEWBERRY — Newberry College(3-1,2-0 SAC) returns home to Seltzer Field to host Carson-Newman(1-3, 0-2 SAC). The Wolves and the Eagles will kick things off at 6:00 p.m. in the South Atlantic Conference showdown.

The Wolves won an eight overtime thriller against Emory & Henry the last time they were at home and are expecting another tight ball game against the Eagles. They are 5-5 in the last 10 games, including a 24-14 road loss in last year’s match-up, and are 16-30 in the series.

The Eagles are searching for their first conference win this season and first win since their season opener win against Virginia-Lynchburg. They were outscored 111 to 21 during their current three-game losing streak and shutout once. Their offense is only averaging 14 points per game and 298.3 yards per game. The rushing attack is leading the charge for the Eagles with an average of 160.3 rushing yards per game.

On the defensive side of things, the Eagles are allowing 353.8 yards per game and 28.5 points per game. Their biggest struggle is defending the pass, allowing 290.8 yards per game through the air.

Meanwhile, the Wolves are finally settling into a nice rhythm with a solidified starter at quarterback and currently on a two-game win streak.

The Wolves are finding different ways to win each week but their defense has been the most consistent side of the ball for them so far this season. The offense are finding new ways to get the job each week. Last week, it was the rushing attack to who led the way with 320 yards on the ground.

Hopefully, the Wolves could use that same formula to avenge last year’s loss to the Eagles and pick up another conference win.

