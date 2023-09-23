NEWBERRY — Newberry County Memorial Hospital had a great summer as we welcomed back our Junior Volunteer students. We hosted 32 young people from 8th graders to college students during the summer months. The students were given the opportunity to see firsthand what the medical field is all about. They were assigned to an area of interest which helped them learn about the career path that they are interested in pursuing. Hats off to our staff for mentoring these future healthcare workers. We look forward to a great school year hosting more students through our Service Learning and Internship Programs.

Applications for our Junior Volunteer Summer program 2024 can be found on our website (www.newberryhospital.org) under the Volunteer tab in February 2024. Applications are also sent to the local Middle and High schools. We encourage our students to take advantage of opportunities to learn the healthcare field here at NCMH. We are proud that many of our students continue their journey and become employees. Community grown caregivers are the best!