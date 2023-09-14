NEWBERRY — Newberry College has announced the appointment of William “Bill” Nash to the role of chief development officer.

“Bill has demonstrated, through decades of experience, the qualities of a great leader and a skilled fundraiser,” said President Maurice Scherrens. “We look forward to welcoming him to the leadership team and the Newberry College family.”

Nash comes to Newberry from Jacksonville State University in Alabama, where he has served in various development roles since 2010. His service included managing the university’s $35.1 million capital campaign from 2015 to 2020. Previously, he served INJOY Stewardship Services, a Georgia-based firm that assists churches with fundraising campaigns. In 2008, Nash won the Dr. John Maxwell Leadership Award, named for the organization’s founder and bestselling author.

“I’m thankful for this opportunity. Newberry already feels like home and I look forward to working with everyone to help the College fulfill its mission,” said Nash.

Nash holds an MBA and a bachelor’s degree in marketing, both from Jacksonville State University.