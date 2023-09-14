NEWBERRY — John Snow, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Newberry Hospital, announced that John Doyle has accepted the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Newberry Hospital. Doyle will join the hospital team on September 19, 2023, and comes to Newberry Hospital with more than 25 years of progressive administrative and executive experience. As an experienced leader, Doyle succeeds outgoing CFO Bob Hetrick, who announced his retirement in 2023.

Prior to this appointment, Doyle served as CFO of HighPoint Health, a division of four hospitals in Middle, Tennessee. Doyle brings proven healthcare experience with responsibilities in small, mid-sized and large facilities in acute and psychiatric care.

Commenting on Doyle’s appointment, Snow said, “It is my pleasure to announce that John Doyle will join Newberry Hospital as the organization’s next Chief Financial Officer. He brings many years of healthcare experience with him and he will be a great addition in his role as CFO. Doyle’s successes and strong team building abilities will be a valuable asset to our leadership team and help steer Newberry Hospital towards even greater achievements in the future.”

Doyle says, “I am honored to join the Newberry Hospital team and look forward to continuing to build upon the strong financial foundation that has been established. I look forward to continuing to help the organization execute its strategic plan, accelerate growth and deliver value for the community.”

Doyle is originally from Ohio, but has spent most of his adult life in the southeast between Tennessee and South Carolina. Doyle received his Bachelor of Business degree with an emphasis in accounting from East Tennessee State University and is a Certified Public Accountant. Doyle has three adult children, with two of them working in the nursing field and one following his footsteps in accounting. He enjoys watching his daughter run cross country and track at Austin Peay in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Doyle also enjoys spending time in the outdoors, hiking with friends and family, traveling and attending USC football games.