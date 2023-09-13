NEWBERRY — Voting registration for candidates closed Friday, September 8.

For Newberry’s general election, there are two running for mayor; Foster Senn and Gary R. Palmer.

There is one person running for the District One seat on City Council; R. Lemont Glasgow.

There is one person running for District Three seat on City Council; Carlton Kindard.

There are two people running for the District Five seat on City Council; Jackie Holmes and Paige Sheena.

For the town of Prosperity, there are two people running for Town Council; Chad W. Hawkins and Robert Martin.

The primaries for the District Two seat on the Newberry County Council have ended. Leon F. Fulmer won with a total of 319 votes. Beverly Martin received 137 total votes.

The general election for Newberry City, Town of Prosperity and Newberry County Council will be on Tuesday, November 7.

Reach Orion Griffin @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.