NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Council approved two contracts regarding debris management services.

“We have to have two companies,” Purchasing Director Crystal Waldrop said. “One does removal and disposal, the other company monitors what they do.”

The board approved contracting with Thompson Consulting Services for the management of debris removal. Thompson would oversee and manage Southern Disaster Recovery, who would do the act of removing and cleaning debris in the event of an environmental disaster.

Contracting with the companies comes at no cost to the county. Only in the wake of a catastrophic event will the contract be implemented with all funds being reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The council also approved contracting with the two top ranked on-call environmental testing services, EAS Professionals and ECS Southeast.

Funding for services would be provided for certain CPST projects that would require environmental testing such as soil testing, asbestos and lead pipe surveys and assisting the Public Works Department on roadways.

