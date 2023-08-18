NEWBERRY — The South Carolina Department of Transportation has made a change to the intersection between Calhoun and Harrington streets, turning it into a four-way-stop from it’s previous two-way-stop.

“At the City of Newberry’s request, SCDOT analyzed traffic patterns and crash history at this intersection. Based on this data and in agreement with city officials, we turned this intersection into an all-way stop,” SCDOT said.

The change was announced in late July, and the stop signs were added officially on August 4.

