NEWBERRY — Southern Commercial Development, LLC is working with CSX Transportation to provide traffic control and detour signage for railroad crossing closures, which require necessary maintenance and emergency repairs.

CSX Transportation has announced that they will be performing an emergency track repair in Newberry, SC. This will require a total closure of the roadway.

The roadway will be closed Tuesday, August 22, starting at 8:00 a.m. and projected to be open by 4:00 p.m. the same day. There will be no traffic allowed to cross until the work is done.