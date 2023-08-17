NEWBERRY — The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) is offering a new resource for South Carolina teachers to instruct students on the basics of state Individual Income Tax. The new Teacher’s Guide to S.C. Individual Income Tax, written by SCDOR experts, is a great way to introduce students to state Income Taxes and is packed with information they’ll need to know long after school is over, including how to complete a South Carolina Individual Income Tax return.

Today’s students are tomorrow’s taxpayers. The Teacher’s Guide helps reinforce students’ math skills as they solve various real-world tax problems and it assists students as they learn about the tax forms and returns they will receive and submit in their first jobs. Lessons explore how withholding works, tax deductions and credits and the meaning of tax liability, among other topics.

“We are proud to present the new Teacher’s Guide for Individual Income Tax,” said SCDOR Director Hartley Powell. “This wonderful resource for teachers helps to educate today’s students in learning the basics of South Carolina’s Individual Income Tax, so they better understand their tax responsibilities.”

A free resource for South Carolina educators, the Teacher’s Guide includes lesson plans, links to relevant SCDOR-produced videos on YouTube, exercises and quizzes, with answers and notes for the teachers.

The Teacher’s Guide is aimed at middle and high school students and can be customized to specific grade levels and class curricula. It also includes lists of state education standards that may be met using the lessons and exercises. Teachers who use the guide in their classroom are encouraged to complete the survey listed in the Note to Teachers portion of the guide, to help the SCDOR refine the resource for future years.

For more information, and to receive a copy of the Teacher’s Guide to SC Individual Income Tax, email TaxpayerEd@dor.sc.gov.