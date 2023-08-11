Orion Griffin

ogriffin@www.newberryobserver.com

NEWBERRY ­— National Night Out is a country-wide event hosted on the first Tuesday in August. The event serves as a way to enhance and better the relationship between police and the community. Newberry hosted theirs last Tuesday, August 1, with first responders and the community enjoying free food, handouts and games. The event ended will a ping pong ball drop with winners receiving prices.

A memorial slideshow for Lt. Michael Wood was set up, showing photos of him, his family, and his time as an officer.