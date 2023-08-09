NEWBERRY — For a quarter-century, Newberry Opera House has staged spectacular performances that have dazzled and stirred the hearts of millions. Now, on the cusp of its 25th season, NOH is set to raise the curtains on an unparalleled display of performing arts brilliance. Since its transformative resurrection in 1998, Newberry Opera House has remained an unrivaled emblem of artistic excellence and a cornerstone of Newberry’s culture.

As the stage lights flicker to life for this historic celebration, Newberry Opera House warmly beckons its loyal patrons, art aficionados and the vibrant local community to join in this grand fête of world-class entertainment, commemorating 25 illustrious years of mesmerizing performances.

Kicking off the celebrations, Mothers Finest will captivate the Opera House’s audience with fierce energy and passion on Thursday, August 10. Before the band’s sold-out performance, the Opera House will hold an enhanced experience 25th season kickoff event. Tickets for the 25th season kickoff are still available. Twin Rivers BBQ will provide food and free beers will be provided by the Opera House and KW Beverage. The members of Mothers Finest will join the executive director, Anne Pinckney Smith, in cutting the ribbon to kick off the new season before their performance.

The Oak Ridge Boys, Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder and A Brothers Revival will return to the Opera House in September by popular demand. These award-winning American Rock, Country, and Bluegrass groups will perform songs that audiences know and love.

Audience members can anticipate performances by renowned artists and ensembles from around the globe, including Scottish, Grammy award-winning artist, KT Tunstall on September 7. This singer, songwriter and guitarist burst onto the scene in 2004 with her debut album “Eye to the Telescope” which features the popular hit, “Suddenly I See.”

Throughout the 25th season, Newberry Opera House will showcase an eclectic mix of artistic genres, ranging from Classical and Contemporary music to dance, theater and comedy. Fans of classical music and hip-hop can enjoy a mash-up of the two genres performed by The Hip-Hop Orchestra Experience on October 18. This show is led by composer and pianist, JooWan Kim and it is a collaboration with Newberry College for Dufford Diversity Week and underwritten by Dr. Bill Dufford.

Viral comedienne Heather Land will bring her witty sarcasm and humor to the Opera House on Saturday, October 28. Land is known for her humorous Snapchat videos in which she used a high pitch voice modifier and a big-mouth face filter. Her videos have been shared by millions of people. Other comedic acts that will take the Opera House stage include the magician and ventriloquist, Andy Gross and Etta May And The Southern Fried Chicks, a show led by three women who possess quick wit and southern charm. Gross is set to perform on August 26 and audience members can see Etta May And The Southern Fried Chick on September 29.

Newberry Opera House’s 25th season is packed with a variety of performances such as Step Afrika, Mariachi Herencia de Mexico, Sofia Philharmonic Orchestra, Teatro Lirico d’Erupoa’s, “G. Rossini’s Barber of Seville,” “Lady Supreme: A Diana Ross Experience” and many more! Not to mention a stellar holiday lineup that will feature the Celtic Angels, “The Nutcracker” and “A Christmas Carol.” Tickets for all shows are on sale now.

To stay updated on the latest announcements and to secure your seat for these unforgettable performances, visit www.NewberryOperaHouse.com or call the Box Office at 803-276-6264. Be scam aware and make sure you are purchasing your tickets from Newberry Opera House. Don’t run the risk of overpaying or purchasing invalid tickets on a scam or resale site, for which NOH will have no record.