Home News Summer of fun in Newberry News Summer of fun in Newberry Orion Griffin ogriffin@newberryobserver.com - August 5, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Orion Griffin ogriffin@newberryobserver.com ❮ ❯ NEWBERRY — Take a look at all the photos submitted through our website for the 2023 Summer Fun Photos, sponsored by Cromer Pools. Reach Orion Griffin @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews. View Comments Newberry clear sky enter location 76 ° F 77.5 ° 71.5 ° 86 % 1.4mph 6 % Sun 96 ° Mon 99 ° Tue 95 ° Wed 95 ° Thu 83 °