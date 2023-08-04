LITTLE MOUNTAIN — The following is the Little Mountain Reunion Parade line up, the parade will begin at 9:30 a.m.

1. Troop 61 Boy Scouts, Color Guard.

2. Grand Marshals – Mid-Carolina Girls Softball Team.

3. Newberry County Sheriff’s Department.

4. Little Mountain Town Council.

5. Senator Ronnie Cromer.

6-7. Pleasure Craft Engine Group.

8. Carter Lake – State Farm.

9. Mid-Carolina Electric Cooperative.

10. 17 Gold Wing Motorcycle Club.

18. Lake Murray Flower Shoppe.

19. Little Mountain Cub Scouts Pack 111.

20. Mid -Carolina High School Cheer Team.

21. Little Mountain Lodge #281.

22. Davis’ First Reunion.

23. St. Paul Lutheran Church.

24. American Italian Military Society.

25. S.C. State Parks.

26. ‘22 Mid-Carolina High School Band.

27. Screaming Eagles Special Needs Athletics.

28-30. Antique Tractor – Craig and Justin Farr.

31. Newberry City Councilwoman – Jackie Holmes.

32. Lucas Land Surveying.

33. Karen Lindler Smith – Newberry County Treasurer.

34. Newberry City Councilman – Carlton Kinard.

35-50. Lexington Jeepers.

51. Pixsym, LLC.

52. Prosperity Payroll Services, LLC.

53. Newberry County Coroner’s Office – Laura Kneece.

54. Nick Shealy – Newberry County Council.

55. David Strawhorn – State Farm.

56-58. Hillbilly Clan #2.

59. University of South Carolina Bass Fishing Team.

60. Love Learning Center.

61-62. Build on Your Land, LLC.

63. Macedonia Lutheran Church.

64. Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church.

65-68. Old School Boys Tractors.

69. Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

70. Shockwave 8u Baseball Team.

71. Karl Sease, Newberry County Council.

72. S.C. Representative Joe White.

73. Beverly Martin, Candidate for Newberry County Council.

74-75. Little Mountain Elementary School.

76. Called Creative Studio.

77-78. Leon Fulmer, Candidate for Newberry County Council & Lever Farms.

79. Beth Folk, Newberry Clerk of Court.

80. Mt. Zion AME Church.

81. Young and Talented Elite.

82. Addie Bowers, Miss Mid-Carolina High.

83. Mid-Carolina All Starts Coach Pitch Team.

84. Mike Lockaby, WKDK Radio.

85. Rylee Jeffcoat, Teen All-Star United States 2024.

86. Little Mountain Archery Team- second in the state

87. Upper Cut on Main.

88. Doug Satterfield.

89. Newberry County Sheriff’s Department- Vehicle.

90. Walmart.