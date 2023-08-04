As Christians, we work for the Lord in joy and victory, knowing what is accomplished for His name sake will last forever. God has given His children a precious promise, a heavenly vision to hold onto as we face the struggles and problems of daily life.

We have the blessed promise of a new heaven and a new earth to look forward to.

As believers, we can know that Jesus will return, as He said He would.

“And when he had spoken these things, while they behold, he was taken up; and a cloud received him out of their sight. And while they looked steadfastly toward heaven as he went up, behold, two men stood by them in white apparel; Which also said, ye men of Galilee, why stand ye gazing up into heaven? This same Jesus, which is taken up from you into heaven, shall so come in like manner as ye have seen him go into heaven.” Acts 1:9-11.

“In my Fathers house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you.

And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also. And whither I go ye know, and the way you know.” John 14:2-4.

John 14:6, “Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life, no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.”

Do you know Jesus as your personal Savior? Will you have a Heavenly Home?

