SOUTH CAROLINA — The South Carolina Athletic Trainers’ Association (SCATA) hosted its annual meeting on Thursday, July 13, at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center in Columbia. During the statewide event, Senator Katrina Shealy was presented with the SCATA President’s Award and the National Athletic Trainers’

Association’s (NATA) 2023 Friends of Athletic Trainers’ designation for championing the 2023 Athletic Trainer Act in the state legislature. The Athletic Trainers Act requires athletic trainers in the state of South Carolina to maintain a license to practice. South Carolina is the 47th state in the country to require a license to practice athletic training. It also transfers regulatory authority of athletic trainers to the South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation (LLR). Athletic trainers will now fall under the authority of the Board of Medical Examiners of LLR. The state’s Athletic Trainers Advisory Committee will continue to operate, but now under the direction of LLR. The legislation, senate bill 397, was signed into law by Governor Henry McMaster in June.

“We applaud SCATA’s ongoing efforts and commitment to securing licensure in the state of South Carolina,” said National Athletic Trainers’ Association President Kathy Dieringer, EdD, LAT, ATC. “This is an important step as we advocate for ensuring licensure in all 50 states to create safer standards in school systems as well as workplace organizations.”

Athletic trainers specialize in the prevention, diagnosis, assessment, treatment, and rehabilitation of muscle and bone injuries and illnesses. Athletic trainers are educated in emergency care for catastrophic injuries such as spinal cord injuries, sudden cardiac arrest, heat illness and concussions. These professionals provide medical services to all types of patients. Across the United States, in addition to practicing in traditional sports team’s settings, athletic trainers work in performing arts, public safety, occupational health, and with the armed forces.

Athletic trainers are included under the allied health professions category, as defined by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and are assigned National Provider Identifier numbers (NPIs). The American Medical Association also recognizes athletic training as an allied healthcare profession.

SCATA President Amy Fraley Hand, PhD, SCAT, ATC, CSCS, TSAC-F, stated: “Senator Katrina Shealy was pivotal in one of the most impactful pieces of legislation in the history of athletic training in South Carolina. The South Carolina Athletic Trainers’ Association and the ATs of S.C. are grateful for Senator Shealy’s dedication and advocacy for athletic training, bringing our profession to the forefront in our state while athletic training was being highlighted across the country. Without her tireless support, our pursuit of licensure would not have progressed so quickly.”

The South Carolina Trainers’ Association and the National Athletic Trainers’ Association are professional membership organizations that serve more than 760 members in the state of South Carolina. For more information about NATA, please visit www.nata.org.

For more information about SCATA, visit www.scata.org.