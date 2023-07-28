NEWBERRY — The Newberry College field hockey team finished the 2022-23 scholastic year ranked number one in the South Atlantic Conference (SAC) in team GPA. The Wolves earned a 3.438 GPA for the 2022-23 scholastic year.

Newberry had 15 players named to the 2022 National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division II Academic Squad. The NFHCA National Academic Squad program honors undergraduate collegiate student-athletes who have achieved a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or higher through the first semester of the current academic year and were nominated by their NFHCA member coach.

The Wolves had five members as the Division II Scholars of Distinction by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA). The five Scholars of Distinction were Fiorella Berenguel, Lily Drury, Sarah Knapp, Sinead Meyer and Katie Shepherd.

The Wolves had 12 members of the SAC Commissioner’s Honor Roll in the 2022-23 season. The Commissioner’s Honor Roll is rewarded to players who maintain a 3.30 GPA throughout the school year.