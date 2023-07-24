SOUTH CAROLINA — National Tattoo Day was celebrated annually on July 17, and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is highlighting the regulations and procedures that ensure safe tattooing throughout our state.

In 2004, lawmakers passed a bill that legalized tattooing on those aged 18 and older in South Carolina. Two years later, after DHEC established health and safety standards, licensed tattoo facilities began operating.

DHEC’s Healthcare Quality is responsible for making sure tattoo facilities adhere to Regulation 61-111, Standards for Licensing Tattoo Facilities. Routine inspections and complaint investigations allow DHEC to track the safety and compliance of facilities.

“Regulating this profession is important for public health, as there can be risks associated with tattooing if it isn’t done safely and properly,” said Charlene Bell, division of hospitals and professionals director. “Enforcing the standards for licensing tattoo facilities supports the safety of South Carolinians receiving services.”

DHEC currently regulates 162 licensed tattoo facilities across the state. Tattoo facilities are inspected for cleanliness, sterilization and sanitary conditions prior to initial licensing and are subject to inspections at any time without prior notice. DHEC also ensures that the artists meet training requirements.

Because tattooing breaks the skin, safety precautions should be taken to avoid potential risks and complications. Risks of unsafe tattooing include:

• Skin infections from unhygienic practices and unsterilized equipment.

• Infections from contaminated ink.

• Inflammation and an overgrowth of scar tissue.

• Bloodborne diseases from unsterilized equipment contaminated with infected blood.

DHEC advises residents to make sure the following precautions are taken before getting tattooed:

• The tattoo facility is licensed by DHEC by using DHEC’s Find a Facility.

• The tattoo artist is wearing fresh gloves for each new procedure.

• The tattoo artist is using unused needles, tubes and trays/containers.

• The tattoo artist uses heat or chemical sterilization to sterilize all non-disposable equipment between customers.

Learn more about how DHEC regulates tattoo facilities and additional useful information via DHEC’s Tattoo Facilities webpage.