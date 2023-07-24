NEWBERRY — Newberry Opera House has announced the findings of a recent economic survey conducted in June of 2023 on the value of its operations by the University of South Carolina Aiken’s Pacer Center Research Team . The survey, which aims to demonstrate the Opera House’s impact on the local economy, highlights the significant contributions made by this cultural landmark to the community of Newberry.

Newberry Opera House has long been a focal point for arts and entertainment in the region, attracting visitors from near and far to experience its rich history and world-class performances. Recognizing the need to assess the economic benefits generated by this institution, the Pacer Center embarked on a comprehensive study, analyzing various facets of the Opera House’s influence on the local economy.

Key findings from the economic survey indicate that Newberry Opera House has played a pivotal role in driving economic growth and enhancing the quality of life for residents in Newberry and the surrounding areas. Some of the notable discoveries include economic impact, employment and societal benefits.

Newberry Opera House contributes significantly to the local economy, generating millions of dollars in direct and indirect economic output. The survey shows that the economic activities of Newberry Opera House generate a total output benefit of $48.99 million. The study revealed that the Newberry Opera House’s operations, visitor spending and associated businesses collectively contribute to the growth and sustainability of various industries within the region.

The Newberry Opera House serves as a catalyst for job creation, supporting a considerable number of employment opportunities. According to the study, a total of 696 jobs in Newberry County are supported each year due to Newberry Opera House operations. This number represents approximately 3.7% of the total jobs within the county. The Pacer Center’s research also found that the total increase in labor income due to Newberry Opera House operations in the local economy is $17.96 million annually.

Furthermore, Newberry Opera House also provides societal benefits in addition to its economic impact. Pacer Center researchers discovered that these societal benefits improve the quality of life for the citizens of Newberry County. The Opera House’s Newberry Arts for All (NAFA) arts education programs and the Dufford Cultural Diversity Initiative provide engaging experiences, support academic achievement, and promote social skills for youth and adults. The theater’s diverse high-quality performances attract visitors from outside of the county, boost the local economy, and contribute to a high standard of living.

The Pacer Center’s economic survey on Newberry Opera House serves as a valuable resource for policymakers, community leaders, and stakeholders to understand and appreciate the significance of this cultural landmark. The findings can guide future decision-making processes, ensuring the continued success and sustainability of the Opera House and its positive impact on the local economy.