NEWBERRY — Newberry College has announced a new partnership with Metz Culinary Management, which will transform the campus dining experience beginning this fall.

The new partnership will bring greater choice and healthy options, fresh-from-scratch recipes, locally sourced ingredients, expanded meal service hours, revitalized community relationships and more.

“After rigorous review and hard work by a committee of students, faculty and staff, Metz emerged as the best choice for Newberry,” said David Sayers, Ph.D., vice president for administrative affairs and CFO at Newberry College. “We are excited to partner with them as they are small enough to focus on the needs and desires of Newberry, but large enough to have the resources to really serve us well.”

Metz brings with it two national brands, Freshens and Starbucks, which will join the campus’ existing Chick-fil-A Express option. Metz will offer its signature chef-driven dining concepts in the dining hall, providing top-quality breakfasts, fresh daily soups, a fresh and flavorful salad bar, an allergen-free station, made-to-order sandwiches, Italian specialties and much more.

Meal plans will include meal exchanges, in addition to the declining Flex Dollars that come with each plan. These new exchanges will allow students to use five dining hall meal swipes per week at Chick-fil-A, Freshens or Starbucks.

“Dining is a crucial part of campus life and the Newberry College experience. Gathering around a shared table is not only about food, but the building of friendships,” said President Maurice Scherrens. “We believe Metz will provide our family with a dining experience that will exceed our expectations.”

Metz serves colleges, universities, hospitals and airports nationwide. Newberry College will become the company’s flagship higher education institution in South Carolina.

Metz succeeds Sodexo, which served campus dining needs since 2014.

For more information, menus, hours of operation and more, visit newberrymetz.com.