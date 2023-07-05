LAKE MURRAY — The Patriotic Boat Parade on Lake Murray took place Saturday, July 1, 2023. The boat parade kicked off the 35th Annual 4th of July Celebration on Lake Murray Presented by Lexington Medical Center. The theme this year “Red, White, Blue and You” (What does the 4th of July Mean to you?) was on full display with 40 registered boats.

The organizer, Capital City/Lake Murray Country thanks their Judges: Chase Heatherly (Post & Courier), Intisar Faulkner (WIS), and Rachel Ripp (WLTX) for their help in selecting the top 4 boats.

And the winners are…

First place: (#148) Robyn King of Columbia.

Second place: (#165) Lisa Powell of Irmo.

Third place: (#207) April Johnson Reed of Gilbert.

Honorable Mention:

(#72) Cary Palmer of Irmo.

(#78) Jan and Jon Rohner of Leesville.