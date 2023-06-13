WHITMIRE – As hurricane season begins, emergency managers and first responders turn their eyes to the tropics as they continue to prepare their communities for the possibility of impacts from severe weather.

Duke Energy is preparing as well and stands in support of these communities across South Carolina by announcing $500,000 in microgrants to help increase their resiliency and their ability to help residents prepare for and recover from the devastation brought by significant weather events.

“Preparing communities to respond to severe weather impacts begins at the local level,” said Mike Callahan, Duke Energy’s South Carolina state president. “We are committed to keeping South Carolina’s resiliency and economy strong. These grants will help provide fellow first responders with the tools and training to handle whatever Mother Nature throws our way.”

The Town of Whitmire received a $10,000 grant to fund portable radios to communicate with other agencies during severe weather.

Duke Energy’s Emergency Preparedness and Storm Resiliency Grant Program was designed to help organizations with roles in emergency preparedness increase their resiliency to these events through advanced preparation, planning, equipment and training. Applicants could request funds up to $20,000. Grants were awarded to 32 nonprofits and governmental entities across the state.