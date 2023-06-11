NEWBERRY — The Newberry Opera House recently celebrated their donors over the last 25 years who have helped the theater thrive.

Anne Pinckney Smith, executive director of the NOH, started the celebration discussing how special the evening was for her.

“I started here four years ago, as the development director, and I got into the groove of my job and then COVID-19 hit. This evening is so special to me, those I met tonight have kept us going, this means so much to me,” she said. “We have always been blessed with unwavering support from foundation sponsors and the guild and wonderful volunteers; and of course, our donors.”

Smith added that the NOH has grown to what it is today because of the big ideas, transformative vision and the energy to reach the stars.

“I’m lucky enough to have picked up the torch and to continue the journey to see where we can go next, what boundaries we can push and what impact we can have on this county and region,” Smith said. “Looking at the donor board behind me blows me away that all the residents of Newberry had a big idea and figured out a way not to disappear, but to thrive. The residents of this town fought, asked and applied for numerous dollars to make the dream a reality, we would not be here if it was not for the city and county support, as well.”

Smith then showed off the new donor board in the lobby of the Newberry Opera House. The left side of the board shows off the lifetime donors and the right side shows the annual donors of the year.

“Since its establishment in 1994, the Newberry Opera House Foundation has been enriched by the gifts of generous patrons, community leaders, corporations and foundations who believe in the value of the Newberry Opera House,” she said.

Smith then discussed membership in the Lifetime Giving Society is the most prestigious recognition they can give. She said those donors had a vital role in the success of the organization.

Smith added that they could not be successful without their annual donors as well, and that side of the wall will be updated each year.

“Thank you to all our donors and sponsors,” Smith said.

Jack Shields, chair of the Newberry Opera House Foundation, said the community brought the Newberry Opera House to life 25 years ago and when the doors first opened, there was a dream to create a space for people of all walks of life to come an experience the arts.

“Thanks to the generosity of our donors, that dream has become a reality,” he said.

Shields mentioned numerous programs that help achieve that goal, from exposing elementary school children to the arts, to offering free and discounted shows to the community.

Shields also mentioned that the Newberry Opera House has had a financial impact on Newberry County.

“But also note, only 20% of our audience comes from Newberry County, we are a draw from all over the country. Over 25 years we have helped to build this world class theater and bring the joy of the arts to thousands of people each year,” he said. “It is also an economic drive for the county.”

Shields mentioned a recent study from the Pacer Center, out of USC Aiken, that the Newberry Opera House estimated contribution has been $48.99 million.

“Because of you, we are able to do the work that we all love,” he said.

Shields also announced the launch of the foundation’s new capital campaign with a goal of $250,000. He said that money will be used to replace items that have reached their useful life during the last 25 years.

The celebration ended with a check presentation from the Newberry Opera House Guild where they gave $6,000 raised from recent fundraising endeavors.

