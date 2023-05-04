NEWBERRY — Venture Carolina, a nonprofit dedicated to bridging the funding gap between investors and entrepreneurs, is bringing a one-of-a-kind experience to young people in South Carolina for the second year in a row. On May 6, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Memorial Park in Downtown Newberry will serve as the hub for Lemonade Day, a well-established global national youth entrepreneurship program that teaches leadership and business skills by encouraging children to launch a lemonade business in their community. Twenty-nine youths will take part through their work at one of 21 featured lemonade stands.

“We could not be more excited to once again bring Lemonade Day to South Carolina and downtown Newberry,” said City Champion Charlie Banks. “Youth entrepreneurship is gaining momentum around the world. In fact, studies have proven that introducing kids to entrepreneurial experiences at an early age makes a measurable impact on their future decisions related to education, training, life and work.”

Mentors have guided participants through the planning process and will now help them launch and operating the business. The valuable lessons of Lemonade Day include setting a goal, making a plan, working the plan and achieving their dreams. Once a youth pays their investor back, they keep the profit and are encouraged to spend some, save some and share some. In addition to generating income, awards will be given for Youth Entrepreneur of the Year, Best Tasting Lemonade and Best Lemonade Stand.

City Director for Lemonade Day South Carolina, Alene Willingham, said it has taken all facets of the community to make the event successful.

“We have engaged community leaders, financial institutions, local businesses, and non-profit organizations who are already demonstrating their commitment to helping kids learn valuable lessons that will benefit them for a lifetime,” said Willingham. “Last year’s event was such a success that we are bringing this event to Newberry for a second consecutive year. Please come out Saturday morning and support these young entrepreneurs.”

The impact of a program like Lemonade Day is four-fold as it:

1. Teaches financial literacy to children, something that is currently absent in school curriculum.

2. Promotes entrepreneurship, which is key to economic growth in the state.

3. Teaches children to be responsible and self-reliant, and to contribute to their community’s development.

4. Fosters mentorship and brings families together.

Lemonade Day South Carolina was made possible by: Riverbanks Zoo, Columbia Fireflies, The Old Newberry Hotel, Laila’s Place, Emily: Revolutionary Marketing Group, Newberry College Cheerleading Program, Adriane Morris – Miss Teen All Star United States, Chapin Pediatrics, Nutrien, and VentureSouth.

For more information, visit www.lemonadeday.org/newberry.