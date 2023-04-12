NEWBERRY — As of Monday, there are no updates in a shooting investigation that sent one man to the hospital on Thursday, April 6.

In the afternoon hours of April 6, the Newberry Police Department reported that a shooting occurred in the area of Bouknight Street, in the City of Newberry. According to Chief Kevin Goodman (City of Newberry Police Department), a male victim was flown to an area hospital for treatment and was in stable condition. Goodman said on Monday that there were no updates on his condition.

Goodman said that he felt this was an isolated incident, possibly a dispute between individuals, and the public is not in danger.

If you have any information on this case, you can contact the Newberry Police Department at 803-321-1010 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

This is an ongoing investigation.

