NEWBERRY — In a match that came down to a marathon three-and-a-half hour match on court one, the Newberry College men’s tennis team (7-8, 4-5 South Atlantic Conference) fell 4-3 to the Division I College of Charleston Cougars (9-8, 0-1 CAA) in the team’s exhibition match.

Sophomores Mateo Bivol (Bordeaux, France) and Laurenz Grabia (Altdorf, Germany) cruised to a 6-0 victory on court one. But seniors Marcel Schomburg (Bingen, Germany) and Lawrence Friedland (Cary, N.C.) fell on court two 6-4 and the doubles point came down to court three. Sophomore Joshua Fritz (Waiblingen, Germany) and freshman Lucas Mruk (Sugar Hill, Ga.) came close to winning, but fell 7-6, losing the tiebreaker 7-5, and the Cougars secured the doubles point.

In singles play, Schomburg quickly took a two-set, 6-2, 6-2 victory on court two to even the score. The Cougars responded by defeating Mruk on court five by the same score. Sophomore Tal Cohen (Sydney, Australia) fell on court six 3-6, 0-6 and the Cougars were one point away from taking the match.

The Wolves did not make it easy as Fritz took a two-set 6-4, 6-2 victory on court four, extending the Wolves chance to win the match. Grabia drew the match even as he won in three sets on court three: 6-4, 4-6, 7-5. The match rested in the hands of Bivol on court one.

Bivol took the first set 7-6, winning the tiebreaker 7-4, but the lost the second set by the same score. Down 2-5, Bivol won two consecutive games to draw within striking distance, but his opponent from the College of Charleston recovered and claimed a 6-4 third-set victory to narrowly take the match 4-3.