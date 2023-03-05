NEWBERRY — Henry “Buddy” Kunkle woke up in White Oak Manor last Tuesday with a substantial achievement on his schedule. The 105-year-old World War II veteran received an American flag and a certificate of authenticity for his service from Congressman Jeff Duncan of SC-03.

Duncan arrived at the nursing home at noon with an official certificate and a folded American flag to honor the veteran for his service. Along with Michelle Long, executive director of the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce, and Keith Avery, president and CEO of the Newberry Electric Cooperative, the congressman expressed his gratitude to Kunkle.

“It is an honor to meet you, it is quite an honor,” Duncan said. “This certificate says that it (the flag) was flown in your honor outside of the United States Capitol as a way to say thank you for your service.”

After emphatic applause and celebration, Kunkle thanked everyone for the commendation and in regards to his military service, simply said, “I just did my best.”

During the presentation, one guest asked Kunkle his secret to a long life.

“Well, life ain’t nothing but hard work,” he said.

Kunkle reminisced on the long life he’s had, making mention of his time working farms, in saw mills and in churches, as well as his military career.

“As long as you know who your Lord and Savior is, that’s what counts,” Duncan said.

Kunkle came out of his room to see all of the community members who came to congratulate him and thanked them for their support. He was joined by the White Oak staff, his pastor and his nephew.

Before leaving, Duncan expressed why he felt compelled to celebrate Kunkle in this way.

“It was just a great opportunity to come down and honor somebody who served out country in World War II. You know Buddy is 105 now, turning 106 in a month or so and I wanted to thank him for serving our country. With the greatest generation, we don’t have this opportunity very much and we won’t have this opportunity very much longer. To meet Buddy and honor him is a simple way to say thanks and I’m very honored and humbled to do it,” Duncan said.