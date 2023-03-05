NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Memorial Hospital was recently able to give out the 2022 Jake and Mildred Fulmer Humanitarian of the Year award and this year’s recipient was a well-known figure around the hospital, Harriett Wells-Kegler.

Wells-Kegler spent 18 years on the NCMH Board of Trustees and described that time as one of life’s rewarding experiences.

Dr. Allen Paysinger, chairperson for the board, had the privilege to announce Wells-Kegler as the recipient and called her a good, personal friend.

“She was on the board when I first came on; with her experience, she helped me a lot when I was learning. One of the things she helped me with was all of the materials to read, like policy changes and stuff like that. She filtered through a lot of those and sent me the important things; she saved me time and advised me, which I appreciated very much,” Paysinger said.

Paysinger gave a bit of background into the life of Wells-Kegler during the presentation.

She was born and raised in Newberry to the late Charlie and Mattie Gilliam and grew up on Hill Street with her older sister, Helen, and younger brother, Charlie. She was educated in the Newberry school system — attending Drayton Street Elementary School and Gallman High School. She then went on to attend Benedict College.

She then moved up north and worked at Macy’s Department Store until she had been in New York long enough to acquire state residency — which was a requirement to work for the city or state of New York. After which, she went to work for the Department of Social Services for 33.6 years.

In 1994, she retired from the City of New York, Human Resources Administration.

Wells-Kegler married the love of her life, the late Robert Earl Kegler, and assisted in raising his two daughters. She returned to Newberry in 1995 and became the primary caregiver for her parents, until their passing.

When she is not maintaining her rock garden, she is an active member of Pi Beta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and is a member of the Bethlehem Baptist Church.

She is also a member of the “Big Eight” which is a group of high school classmates who have maintained a relationship for over 60 years.

After being named the recipient of the Jake and Mildred Fulmer Humanitarian of the Year award — which is kept a secret from the honoree — Wells-Kegler said, “this is a privilege.”

“I appreciate this recognition, but it truly is a shock. I’m just grateful for everything you’ve done, but you didn’t have to do it like this,” Wells-Kegler joked in response to the surprise of earning the award. “Thank you for coming out and spending a couple of hours with us and thank you very much for this.”

The Jake and Mildred Fulmer Humanitarian of the Year award is in honor of the Fulmers, following a generous gift from their estate to the hospital.

